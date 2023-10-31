Hollywood Halloween: Stars Debut Their Super Hot Costumes

Hollywood stars have begun stepping out in their Halloween costumes, and you won’t want to miss some of these sexy stunners.

Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera, Hailey Bieber and Mariah Carey are among the first celebrities to give fans a peek at their elaborate, creative outfits. So far, the theme seems to be “treat,” with the focus going towards beauty, rather than the spooky side of things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Christina Aguilera transformed herself into the iconic singer, Cher, and she absolutely nailed the look — as well as the accent! She posted a series of videos and images to her Instagram account, demonstrating the great lengths she went to when stepping into the shoes of the legendary star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

“On my favorite day of the year it’s only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer [Cher],” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

“Cher’s message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can’t believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!!” Aguilera added.

“No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless 🖤⚓️” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Hailey and Justin Bieber went in an entirely different direction by creating the perfect couples’ costume.

The supermodel and her pop star husband dressed up as Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Rubble from the Flintstones.

Justin went shirtless and wrapped animal print fabric around his waist, and he even included a furry bone.

Hailey nailed the outfit and wore the perfect wig to make the costume complete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Mariah Carey nailed it when she set out to become the sexy, flirtatious Jessica Rabbit. Her hair and outfit were on point, and she truly embodied the infamous character that was Roger Rabbit’s object of desire. (RELATED: Heidi Klum Poses Nude To Tease Her Busy Halloween Week)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West teamed up for a mother-daughter outfit by dressing up in their best “Clueless” look as Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport.

Halloween has only just begun — stay tuned for more of the best costumes served up by your favorite celebs!