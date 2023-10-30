Heidi Klum Poses Nude To Tease Her Busy Halloween Week

Heidi Klum teased her Halloween plans by wearing nothing at all in a racy photograph posted to her Instagram page Sunday.

The supermodel took to social media to promote her upcoming, likely over-the-top Halloween costume design by lying naked on a shaggy couch. Klum was photographed laying on her back and clutching her breasts while her bare legs hung off the edge of the textured couch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum’s curly blonde hair hung casually off the side of the couch, which was positioned in front of an oversized artwork. The sun was shining onto Klum, lighting up her muscle definition and fit physique.

“The Calm before the storm … 3 days to #heidihalloween2023 … My Motto this Halloween … GO BIG OR GO HOME 🥳,” she wrote as a caption to her sultry nude photo. It was not immediately clear to fans if the nude picture was a hint about the nature of Klum’s 2023 costume.

Klum has been known to create the most outrageous, incredibly detailed Halloween costumes that take hours of application. She celebrates Halloween by creating an entire haunted house in her home, and fans from across the world tune in to see what sort of unique costume she has designed for herself each year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

The Victoria’s Secret model and “America’s Got Talent” judge never reveals the theme of her Halloween outfit, but always takes to Instagram to drum up some excitement for her favorite festivities. (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Transforms Into Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader)

The model’s most recent Halloween costumes include the transformation into a worm in 2021, and a very elaborate zombie in 2020.

She turned off the comments to this provocative post and has left fans in suspense about what she’ll be wearing — or not wearing — October 31.