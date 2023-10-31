House Judiciary Committee To Investigate DOJ For Allegedly Spying On Congressional Staffers

The House Judiciary Committee announced an investigation into the Department of Justice (DOJ) Tuesday over reports of allegedly spying on staffers for congressional members investigating the agency.

The committee sent letters to Verizon, Alphabet, Apple, T-Mobile, AT&T and the DOJ Tuesday, demanding information on the DOJ’s 2017 subpoenas to cell phone providers demanding the communications of congressional staffers who carried out oversight of the DOJ, according to a post on Twitter. The committee gave a deadline of Nov. 14 to provide the information. (RELATED: Former Prosecutor Says FBI ‘Rolled The Dice For Partisan Reasons,’ Risked National Security In Trump-Russia Probe)

“We now know that they spied on congressional staffers. We want to know how far does it go, were they spying on members? Were they spying on other staffers?” Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio told Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald. “Never forget, Liz, we know they spied on President Trump’s campaign. We know all that from the FISA court and what they did with Carter Page and Papadopoulos, everything else.”

WATCH:



“Now we’ve learned that they spied on one of Senator Grassley’s staff members, Jason Foster,” Jordan said. “We want to know, does it go further?”

Congress investigated the FBI and DOJ over the use of FISA warrants to spy on Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign for the White House based on claims made in the now-discredited Steele Dossier. Special Counsel John Durham released a report on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia May 15 that found that the FBI “did not and could not corroborate” the dossier’s claims.

“They were investigating the very people who were investigating the Justice Department, because this is all in the context of the Crossfire Hurricane, the Trump-Russia issue,” Jordan said. “So, Mr. Foster and Mr. Grassley were investigating that, and so the Justice Department starts looking at them. They did the same thing to some of Devin Nuñes’ staff and House Intelligence [Committee] staff people.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.