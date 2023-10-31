‘He Caused Pain’: Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Speaks Out After His Death

Matthew Perry’s former fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, wrote some mixed words about the late actor in a statement released to Instagram on Monday.

Hurwitz shared her love and adoration for Perry, as well as a snippet of how happy he was when he re-watched his work on “Friends” reruns. However, she also had some less favorable things to say about Perry. “Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical,” she said. “But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known,” she wrote.

Hurwitz did not elaborate on her reference of the “pain” that Perry caused her.

Hurwitz and Perry dated from 2018-2021 and were briefly engaged in 2021, before calling it quits. She was one of the very few women he was publicly linked to, according to TMZ.

She went on to describe the man she knew in her social media post.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” she said.

“As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. ‘Fuck, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us,” she wrote in her statement.

Hurwitz circled back by saying, "No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

She then touched on Perry’s struggles with addiction by writing, “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease.”

She signed off with, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)”