Former State Lawmaker Indicted For Allegedly Flying To Europe To Have Sex With Minor, Soliciting Child Porn

A former North Dakota state senator has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of child sex tourism and receipt of child pornography, according to a Tuesday press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Raymon Everett Holmberg, 79, of Grand Forks, allegedly made frequent trips from North Dakota to Prague, Czech Republic, to engage in commercial sex acts with minors over the period between June 2011 and November 2016, the press release states.

The indictment also accuses Holmberg of receiving and attempting to receive child pornography from November 24, 2012, to March 4, 2013. Holmberg pleaded not guilty, with a trial set for December 5, 2023. (RELATED: Teacher Who Allegedly ‘Prefers’ Underage Girls Charged With Child Pornography)

The charges stem from an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative aimed at protecting children from online exploitation and abuse, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across federal, state, and local levels, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.