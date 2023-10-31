UFC Star Arrested For Allegedly Going 136 In A 50 MPH Zone Days Before Main Event Fight: REPORT

UFC fighter Derrick Lewis was reportedly arrested and charged with reckless driving in Harris County, Texas, according to Fox 26.

Court records allege that Lewis, 38, was driving at a speed of 136 mph in a 50 mph zone on FM 2100, in a red Lamborghini. The Houston-native is also accused of weaving in and out of traffic and making unsafe lane changes, even passing a law enforcement officer at the high speed, according to Fox 26.

Lewis was released the same day as his arrest after being given a $100 personal recognizance bond and scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17. Reckless driving is considered a misdemeanor charge, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Biker Smashing Into Truck At 140 MPH, Getting Thrashed By 18-Wheeler — Results In 20 Broken Bones)

🚨| Derrick Lewis’ recent arrest will have no effect on his #UFCSaoPaulo main event fight with Jailton Almeida. Lewis is already in Brazil and preparing for the fight this weekend as usual.#UFCSaoPaulo #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/bFeMhbFwdb — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) October 31, 2023

Lewis, holding a professional record of 27-11 and ranked No. 10 in the UFC Heavyweight Division, is scheduled to fight Jailton Almeida on Nov. 4 in UFC Fight Night in São Paulo, Brazil, according to ESPN.

Lewis, charged with reckless driving, also has a past criminal record. At 19, after high school, he was arrested for aggravated assault, leaving the victim partially blind. Later, while at Kilgore College on a scholarship, he served nearly four years in prison due to a probation violation, according to CBS Sports Network. In 2021, the UFC heavyweight reportedly knocked out a man who allegedly attempted to break into his SUV parked outside his Texas home, according to Fox Sports.