‘They Were Bragging’: Anna Paulina Luna Says Biden Is In ‘Big, Big Trouble’ Over Business Allegations

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna stated Wednesday that President Joe Biden is in “big, big trouble” as “more evidence” piles up, and predicted there will be a “vote on impeachment” during the 118th Congress.

Luna discussed the “evidence” that she and her fellow Republican colleagues on the committee have brought forward on “Jesse Watters Primetime.” (RELATED: Comer Unveils Bank Records Showing Joe Biden Received $40,000 Of ‘Laundered’ Chinese Money)

“I’ve been championing this for a while, you know, what we’re seeing coming out now, especially with those screenshots of those checks. It’s very interesting. The more evidence we come out with, the more they want to change the terms and, frankly, Federal Code 18 US [sic] 201 basically states that you cannot have public bribery of a US official,” Luna stated. “So I think that he’s in big, big trouble.”

<span style="font-weight: 400;">Recent personal bank records released by the committee showed that the </span><a href="https://dailycaller.com/2023/10/21/black-voters-support-democrats-appears-to-be-slipping-going-into-2024/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">president</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> accepted a $40,000 check from family members after they had received it from Chinese business associates. However, the White House pushed back on the committee’s evidence stating that it was a personal loan, according to </span><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/joe-biden-received-40k-in-laundered-china-money-from-brother-in-2017-comer-says"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fox News</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">When asked about the validity of the White House’s message on the bank records being a personal loan Luna stated, “Absolutely not.”</span>

“And in fact, according to the FEC, as well as the disclosures that we have to do as public officials, they get into the nitty gritty of all of that stuff. And so if you have a large sum of money, you have to ensure that you have an alibi of where it’s come from and frankly as we’re seeing it’s very evident that his loans and his payments came from the Communist Chinese Party,” Luna continued.

The Oversight Committee launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden back in September, with Democrats like California Rep. Nancy Pelosi calling it a “fake distraction.” (RELATED: Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor Needed Authorization From DOJ Tax Division To Bring Charges, Testimony Shows)

“If you recall, we had a Ukrainian official that came forward and basically had stated that they were bragging at the fact that it would take investigators years to find out about how they were basically transferring this money. And as you’re finding Oversight has been working overtime, but we are bringing forward that evidence and, frankly, I do believe that in my time in Congress for the 118th Congress, I will be taking a vote on impeachment and that’s going to be against Joe Biden,” Luna stated.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) found 82,000 pages of potentially responsive records related to pseudonyms Biden allegedly used while serving as vice president. NARA disclosed the discovery in a status report filed in federal court Monday with the Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) as part of its ongoing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.