‘Mountain Of Evidence’: Oversight Chair Comer Sets Stage For First Biden Impeachment Hearing

House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer will emphasize America’s desire for accountability during the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden Thursday, according to an opening statement reviewed by the Daily Caller.

The House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee is set to hold a hearing Thursday regarding the value of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden for his alleged involvement in an influence-peddling scheme connected to Hunter’s foreign business dealings. Comer will open the hearing, according to an opening statement reviewed by the Daily Caller, by detailing the committee’s past findings including that the Bidens and their associates have “created over 20 shell companies and raked in over $24 million dollars.” (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

“For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s corrupt business schemes,” the Kentucky Republican’s opening statement reads. “Evidence reveals that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke, dined, and developed relationships with his family’s foreign business targets. These business targets include foreign oligarchs who sent millions of dollars to his family. It also includes a Chinese national who wired a quarter of a million dollars to his son.”

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy directed House Republicans in September to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden over his conduct as vice president. The House speaker first started weighing an impeachment inquiry in August over whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) used David Weiss’s position as special counsel to block or alter an investigation into Hunter Biden by the House Oversight Committee.

Hunter Biden pled not guilty to two tax misdemeanors in July after his diversion agreement and plea deal fell apart under the scrutiny of U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, which led to a disagreement between Hunter Biden’s legal team and the DOJ.

“To date, the House Oversight Committee has uncovered how the Bidens and their associates created over 20 shell companies and raked in over $24 million dollars,” Comer’s statement reads. “We’ve also identified nine members of the Biden family who have participated in or benefited from these business schemes. What were the Bidens selling to make all this money?”

“Joe Biden himself,” the statement continues.

The latest evidence in the Biden impeachment inquiry includes a Tuesday report from the committee that shows that Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates sent the first son more than $250,000 worth of wires using Joe Biden’s Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.

Hunter Biden was paid $10,000 by Chinese associate Wang Xin in July 2019 with another $250,000 being wired to Hunter by Johnathan Li, a different Chinese business associate, in August 2019, the House Oversight Committee found. President Joe Biden’s address in Wilmington, Delaware, is listed as the beneficiary for both of the 2019 wires.

“The American people demand accountability for this culture of corruption,” Comer’s opening statement reads. “They demand to know how these schemes have compromised President Biden and threaten our national security. They demand safeguards to be put in place to prevent public officials from selling access to their public office for private gain.”