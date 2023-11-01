‘Trump At Least Knew What To Say’: Migrant Caravan Leader Mocks Biden’s ‘Weak’ Border Policies, Says US Is Being Duped

The leader of a migrant caravan heading toward the United States mocked President Joe Biden’s “weak” border policies and said the United States is being duped.

Irineo Mujica told Real America’s Voice (RAV) on Monday that “Biden has lost control of the border.”

“I believe the Biden administration has dropped the ball [on] immigration, a lot of the countries are fueling — this immigration crisis, is not a crisis, it is — a lot of the people are being in harsh conditions but a lot of the countries are fueling this immigration by providing in a way transporting people, letting people in and using them as a way to … make sure there are a lot of this immigration goes into the United States,” he said, placing blame on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Mujica told RAV that immigration is “definitely” being weaponized against the United States and that Biden has not been paying attention to what’s happening.

“Mexico is … ganging up with all the countries to make sure that all of this immigration goes straight into the United States,” Mujica added. “Every country has been providing the rides, charging them 20, 30 or 40 dollars and then just pushing them and pushing them all the way to the Mexican border.”

Mujica then said he’s “never seen” the border crisis “worse” than it is now. (RELATED: ‘Taxpayers Are Being Taken To The Cleaners’: NYC Is Paying Millions To Do Migrants’ Laundry)

“This is not normal. This is being used by the countries to make sure they get what they want from the United States. And Joe Biden has lost. I’m completely stunned. Where is the American intelligence? Don’t they know that all the countries are conspiring against the United States to make sure they have this crisis being made so they can charge for that crisis?” he added. “I think the policies of Joe Biden are worse than the ones of Trump because Trump at least knew what to say to make sure he doesn’t fuel immigration.”

Thousands of migrants are headed to the United States from Mexico in the caravan, with more than 7,000 en route, Reuters reported, citing Mujica. The caravan includes migrants from Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela, according to the report.