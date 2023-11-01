Fired ABC Anchors Who Had Affair Make Huge Announcement

The former ABC anchors who lost their jobs after having a bombshell affair announced the launch of a new podcast Wednesday.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes signed a deal with iHeart Media to co-host their new podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” according to Robach’s Instagram post. The show is set to premiere Dec. 5 and will be the couple’s first time speaking publicly since details emerged about their affair.

The couple will also collaborate “on a full slate” of other programming for iHeart Media, the audio company said in an announcement. (RELATED: Unemployed Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Spotted Together In Mexico)

“Hosts and executive producers Robach and Holmes are a formidable broadcasting team with decades of experience delivering headline news and captivating viewers nationwide. Now, the duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits,” iHeartMedia said in the statement.

ABC fired Robach and Holmes in January after the outlet conducted an investigation into their affair. The investigation looked into whether their affair violated company rules and if they used company resources to keep their affair a secret, according to TMZ.

The two were first removed from their positions on “Good Morning America” due to their relationship allegedly being an “internal and external distraction,” according to Page Six.

The couple went through a reportedly “extremely contentious” mediation process to discuss the findings of the executives’ investigation, who accused Robach and Holmes of various forms of misconduct, according to TMZ. The executives reportedly accused Robach of storing liquor in her dressing room and attending a College Football National Championship game in 2022 and going to work intoxicated the next day.

A source disputed those claims and said Robach was simply tired and had not been intoxicated, TMZ reported. The source also accused ABC executives of conducting a “witch hunt” on the couple.

The affair also reportedly made their coworkers on set feel “uncomfortable,” according to TMZ. Representatives at ABC previously said Robach and Holmes did not violate company policy by dating one another.