REPORT: Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver Fatally Dragged Bicyclist For One Mile

Police are searching for a driver who allegedly dragged a bicyclist under their car for over a mile Monday in a fatal hit-and-run accident, according to the LAPD.

Around 11:40 p.m. local time, a suspect in a car described as a 1990s silver or white compact sedan hit a man on a bicycle crossing the street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) news release.

“The force of the collision caused the bicyclist to become trapped under the sedan,” per the release. “The sedan continued southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard and traveled for over a mile with the victim trapped underneath.”

Once the sedan made a left turn at Burbank Boulevard, the victim was dislodged from the vehicle, and the suspect fled the scene, making “no attempts to stop, identify themself, or render aid to the victim,” police said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, per the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAPD News: Fatal Hit-and-Run Involving a Bicyclist pic.twitter.com/26EBmDdwK0 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) November 1, 2023

“It’s very sad for this to happen. It’s very unfortunate. We’re asking people to be more cautious around this time, especially with a lot of pedestrians out on the street during the holidays,” LAPD Officer Krueger told ABC7.

The investigation is still ongoing to identify the driver and the victim’s identity is being withheld until authorities notify next of kin.

Another deadly collision happened on Oct. 24 in South Los Angeles where a bicyclist was dragged numerous blocks in a hit-and-run accident, ABC7 reported. The force of the accident caused the victim to fall into the street where the van ran over the victim, trapping them under the vehicle, according to the LAPD news release. The driver in that incident was arrested, police said.