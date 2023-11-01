School Locks Down After Brawl Ends With 2 Students Stabbed

A Los Angeles high school went into lockdown Wednesday after a fight broke out, leaving four students injured, two of whom were stabbed, according to officials.

The incident occurred at Van Nuys High School just before 11:00 a.m. local time, according to FOX 11. Eleven students were involved in a brawl at the campus quad, according to Alberto M. Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), per the outlet.

Carvalho clarified the lockdown went into effect to stabilize conditions and not because of an imminent threat, FOX 11 reported.

During the fight, which involved 11 students, at least one student pulled out an unidentified weapon or object and stabbed two others, both of whom were transported to local hospitals, according to the outlet. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening, per FOX 11.

Two other students sustained battery-related injuries, with one being treated at the school and the other transported to a hospital, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Juvenile Detained For Allegedly Stabbing Student On Middle School Campus)

Law enforcement arrived at the campus within three minutes of the report, and three students were questioned and detained, per FOX 11.

“This is one of those moments where you hold your breath and once you receive the call and you hope that the initial information is not as revealing or as bad as what actually occurred,” Carvalho said in a press conference. “One incident like this one is one incident too many.”

The LAUSD said on Twitter that the campus will remain on lockdown until they are given the “all-clear” by law enforcement.

Important Update from Los Angeles Unified on Van Nuys High School Incident pic.twitter.com/CPJzjeR0FT — Alberto M. Carvalho (@LAUSDSup) November 1, 2023

“All appropriate procedures were implemented according to District policy. In addition, our staff is well trained and regularly reviews all emergency procedures. We will continue to keep you informed throughout this process,” the district stated.

Lunch was brought to students who remained in their classrooms to prevent them from gathering at the quad or in the cafeteria, according to the superintendent.