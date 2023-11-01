White House Dismisses Latest Hunter Biden Bombshell As ‘Lies’ And ‘Conspiracy Theories’

The White House is dismissing the latest House Oversight Committee report which showed President Joe Biden previously took a $40,000 check from his family members not long after Chinese business associates gave them money.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday that bank records between the Biden family and its Chinese business associates show Biden took $40,000 of Chinese money in Sept. 2017. White House spokesman for oversight and investigations dismissed the report, calling it “desperate” and writing Comer’s claims off as “lies.” (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

“Comer’s lies and conspiracy theories are getting more desperate by the day,” Sams wrote in a Wednesday tweet. “Perhaps that’s why yesterday he admitted his probe was going ‘downhill.'”

Comer’s lies and conspiracy theories are getting more desperate by the day. Perhaps that’s why yesterday he admitted his probe was going “downhill.” This has been widely debunked for more than a week now:https://t.co/BWjpbKld6x https://t.co/j3OOiZ0qPH pic.twitter.com/niacbiftFU — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) November 1, 2023

Sams added that Comer’s report has been “widely debunked” for more than a week and referenced an article from The Messenger. The report says a previous Comer discovery of a $200,000 payment to Biden from his brother was written off as a loan payment by the family’s lawyers.

The president’s son, Hunter Biden, told a property manager in Sept. 2017 he was “office mates” with Joe Biden and a Chinese business associate.

“Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check,” Comer says in the video. “First, Northern International Capital, a Chinese company associated with CEFC, wired $5,000,000 to Hudson West III, a joint venture established by Hunter Biden and a CEFC associate.”

“Then, Hudson West III sent $400,000 to an entity owned and controlled by Hunter Biden. Next, Hunter Biden wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a company owned by Joe Biden’s brother James and sister-in-law Sara Biden. Sara Biden then withdrew $50,000 in cash from Lion Hall Group,” Comer continues.

“Later the same day, she deposited it into her and James Biden’s personal checking account,” Comer adds. “A few days later, Sara Biden cut a check to Joe Biden for $40,000. The memo line of the check said, ‘loan repayment.’”

The White House also dismissed a trove of documents released by the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee released 700 pages of documents in September that backed up claims from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler that the DOJ slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged offenses. Sams called the documents a “staged stunt” that was meant to distract from the then-potential government shutdown.

“When House Republicans staged this stunt to try to distract from them shutting down the government in 3 days, I don’t think this is what they had in mind…” Sams tweeted. “Another total bust. Zero evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden. And they can’t even answer basic questions without snapping.”