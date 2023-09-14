Hunter Biden Said He Was ‘Office Mates’ With Joe Biden And A Chinese Business Associate, Emails Show

Hunter Biden told a property manager to give him keys for new “office mates” Joe Biden, Jill Biden, James Biden and a Chinese business associate, emails on his laptop archive indicate.

Hunter Biden emailed a Washington, D.C., property manager in September 2017 requesting the office keys and a new sign showing that the Biden Foundation and business venture Hudson West III’s were present at the office, according to a partially redacted email disclosed by the House Oversight Committee. (RELATED: These Are The Biggest Lies Joe Biden Told About Hunter’s Foreign Influence Peddling)

READ THE EMAIL:

“[P]lease have keys made available for new office mates,” Biden wrote. “Joe Biden Jill Biden Jim Biden.” “Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary),” Biden continued. “I would like the office sign ton [sic] reflect the following,” he wrote. “The Biden Foundation.” “Hudson West (CEFC US).” “The lease will remain under my company’s name Rosemont Seneca,” he added.

Hunter Biden asked the manager to keep the property lease under investment firm Rosemont Seneca’s name and sent Joe Biden’s personal cell phone number to the manager for confirmation. Joe Biden’s contact information and the office’s location are redacted for privacy purposes.

Rosemont Seneca had moved into the office space in February 2017, according to emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop archive sent by former business associate Joan Mayer, whose email signature noted the move for months afterwards.

Hunter Biden appears to have gotten into a dispute with the property manager in late September 2017 for an issue with unknown visitors coming into the office after hours. He threatened a lawsuit against the office space for alleged discrimination and forwarded the threat to his attorney, emails on Biden’s laptop archive show. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Indicted On Three Gun Charges)

An email from October 2017 demonstrates that Hunter Biden decided to terminate Rosemont Seneca’s office lease soon after the issue with visitors. Rosemont Seneca moved out of the office space in February 2018, emails between the property manager and Biden’s assistant indicate.

Hudson West III was a business venture Hunter Biden created with a business associate at Chinese energy firm CEFC and his uncle, James Biden. Hunter Biden’s failed plea deal with the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows he made nearly $1 million from Hudson West and $664,000 from CEFC in 2017, which he admitted to in court. IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler confirmed in that Hudson West III brought in $3.7 million when he publicly testified in July to the House Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight Committees.

The Chinese business associate Hunter Biden included in his email is Gongwen Dong, the emissary of CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming, who was allegedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party prior to his arrest in China for bribery, according to a memo published in May by the House Oversight Committee.

House Oversight released in June a text Hunter Biden allegedly sent to Dong on Aug. 3, 2017, bragging about how the “Biden’s [sic] are the best” at doing “exactly what the Chairman wants” for CEFC. The following day, CEFC wired $100,000 to Biden’s shell company Owasco PC, House Oversight found.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley disclosed a separate, threatening text Hunter Biden allegedly sent to a different Chinese business associate with Joe Biden apparently in the room.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” he allegedly said.

“I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” he allegedly added. Images from Hunter Biden’s laptop show he was at Joe Biden’s house the same day he sent the text message, according to the Washington Free Beacon. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Told Bank Advisors He Had $100,000 Coming From Joe Biden’s Account Amid Financial Troubles, Emails Show)

Shapley also disclosed an FBI interview with former Hunter Biden associate Rob Walker where Walker said Joe Biden met with CEFC associates in May 2017 after he left office. Shapley confirmed Joe Biden’s CEFC meeting in his public testimony before the House Ways and Means, Oversight and Judiciary Committees.

Walker also received $3 million worth of payments from Chinese energy firm State Energy HK, the House Oversight Committee disclosed in March. The Biden family received roughly $1 million of the payments from State Energy HK through multiple shell companies, House Oversight found. Ziegler also confirmed the payments from State Energy HK in his Congressional testimony.

An email sent in May 2017 by former business associate James Gilliar mentions “10 held by H for the big guy,” referring to Joe Biden, former business associate Tony Bobulinski confirmed to the New York Post. Gilliar’s email came during discussions about a proposed business deal.

The Biden family and its associates received more than $20 million worth of payments from Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Romanian and Kazakh business associates, bank records released by House Oversight show. The committee continues to investigate Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and his father’s alleged role.

The DOJ indicted American-Israeli scholar Gal Luft in July for allegedly “willfully” advancing China’s interest by taking payments from CEFC and failing to disclose them under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), among other charges.

The Biden Foundation was a non profit active from 2017-19, the years Joe Biden was out of political office and not actively campaigning for the presidency, its tax forms indicate. The foundation’s 2017 tax documents do not list the office site mentioned by Hunter Biden.

The White House has said Joe Biden was “not in business” with his son and did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.