‘An Insult To All Americans’: Alan Dershowitz Blasts Biden Over Anti-Islamophobia Push

Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz blasted President Joe Biden Thursday over the formation of an initiative to combat Islamophobia.

The Biden administration launched the initiative Wednesday, two days after announcing steps to combat antisemitism following a string of pro-Palestine protests on college campuses where some speakers praised Hamas after the radical Islamic terrorist group carried out a deadly attack on Israel. “It is an insult to all Americans,” Dershowitz told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Got Enough Of A Problem’: Tucker, Nigel Farage Question Calls To Accept Gaza Refugees After Pro-Hamas Protests)

WATCH:



“What they’re doing, Biden is accusing Americans of being anti-Islam, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab,” Dershowitz continued. “There is just no evidence of that. There was some of that after 9/11 but I haven’t seen one single instance of it. They point to the fact some drunken landlord killed a 6-year-old person who happened to be a Muslim. One case unrelated to the Middle East issue probably, and they make that equivalent to what is going on college campuses.”

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and other left-wing members of the House of Representatives known as “The Squad” released statements calling for a ceasefire almost immediately after Israel began military operations in response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas. Tlaib escaped censure when 22 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to table a resolution sponsored by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia condemning her for her antisemitic comments.

“President Biden wants to create a moral sense of equality, so he always talks about anti-Semitism and in the same breadth talks about anti-Islam and anti-Arab attitudes on college campuses,” Dershowitz said. “That is a myth there is no anti-Arab or Muslim attitudes on college campus. I don’t know of a single incident of where a member of Hamas has been assaulted. It is all directed against Jews. There is pro-Islamic, pro-Hamas, pro-Arab attitudes on university campuses.”

Many of the protests have featured chants of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will soon be free,” a phrase that has connotations of wiping out Israel.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.