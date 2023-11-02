REPORT: Ex-Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges In Death Of Tyre Nichols

Former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges in the death of Tyre Nichols in an agreement where prosecutors recommended a 15-year sentence, the Associated Press reported.

Five Memphis Police Department officers were federally charged on Sept. 13 for violating civil rights, conspiracy, and obstruction in connection with the death of Nichols. Mills is the first of five officers to plead guilty to the federal charges, the AP reported. Nichols, 29, was allegedly beaten by five Memphis Police Department officers on Jan. 7 during a traffic stop in Memphis for “reckless driving.” Police footage released by authorities appeared to show the officers chasing Nichols and beating him during the arrest.

Mills pleaded guilty to the charges of “excessive force and obstruction of justice,” the outlet noted.

After the incident, Nichols was in critical condition and transported by ambulance to Memphis’ St. Francis Hospital where he died on Jan. 10, according to ABC News. Mills and the four other officers were subsequently charged with second-degree and other state charges prior to federal charges. (RELATED: Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Running Red Light, Causing Fatal Crash, Cops Say)

“This one today was very difficult for me because this was really the first time I actually heard somebody tell and say what they actually did to my son,” Nichols’ mother told reporters following Mills’ plea, the AP noted. “So, this was very difficult. But I’m hoping that Mr. Mills, it was his conscience that allowed him to make this plea agreement, and not because of his lawyers telling him it was the right thing to do.”

Mills remains free on bail with his hearing scheduled for May 22, the AP reported.