Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Running Red Light, Causing Fatal Crash, Cops Say

A Louisiana police officer has been arrested after allegedly running a red light at a high speed and allegedly causing a fatal accident, Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) announced Tuesday.

Officer Sharmaine Buckley, 28, allegedly sped through a traffic signal at 79 mph and collided with a black Chevrolet Impala on the night of Oct. 20. The crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m., resulted in the death of Caleb James Chappetta, 38, at the scene, according to a BRPD statement.

Buckley was on her way to respond to a reported shooting in a different location when the incident happened. The crash led to a six-vehicle pile-up, WAFB reported.

Following the accident, Buckley was booked at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison facing charges of negligent homicide, negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle, with bail set at $1.6 million, according to CBS News. She was released the same day after posting bond, the outlet noted, citing jail records.

A two-year veteran of the force, Buckley has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation, the BRPD stated. (RELATED: Police Charge One Of Their Own With DUI After Off-Duty Crash)

Chappetta was deaf, as per a statement by the Louisiana Association of the Deaf (LAD) mourning his loss.

“His absence left a large void in the lives of his friends and family,” the association wrote in the statement. “LAD extends its deepest sympathy to the member of Caleb’s family and supports his relatives in their tragic loss. LAD truly appreciates the swift action by the Baton Rouge Police Department to seek accountability for Caleb’s untimely passing.”