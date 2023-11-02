North Carolina Man Credits Penny For Helping Him Win More Than $250,000 In Lottery

Ralph Mayton Jr. credited his lucky penny for helping him win a $266,982 North Carolina lottery jackpot Sunday.

Mayton found the penny facing heads up when he was on his way to the BP in his local city. He then bought a $20 “100X The Cash” ticket, which hit and won him the $66,982 jackpot, ABC 11 reported. He also won the progressive jackpot that increased his winnings by another $200,000, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Ticket Sold In California Wins Powerball Lottery’s $1.76 Billion Jackpot Prize)

Lucky penny helps Graham man pocket $260,000 lottery jackpot: ‘Keeping it forever’ https://t.co/0kV4LijI4S — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) November 1, 2023

“I always hear it’s good luck if it’s laying heads up, and darn it if I don’t believe it now,” Mayton said, per ABC 11. Legend has it the heads of a penny is associated with good fortune while tails is associated with bad tidings, according to the Northeast Regional Library,

Superstition or not, Mayton is not throwing away the penny.

“I still got it in my pocket right now and I’m keeping it forever,” he said, according to ABC 11.

Mayton took home $190,230 after taxes. He is thinking of spending some of the money to go on a trip to Hawaii with his mother, the outlet noted.

Mayton said his mother still does not believe he won the lottery since she is used to him playing tricks on her for Halloween, according to ABC 11.