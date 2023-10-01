Powerball Jackpot Rises To $1 Billion After Saturday’s Drawing Produces No Winner

The Powerball jackpot has once again exceeded $1 billion after no grand prize winner emerged following the Saturday drawing.

In the previous drawing held Saturday, the winning numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46, and the Powerball was 22, with a Power Play multiplier of 2x, per the Associated Press (AP). The $1.04 billion jackpot prize is for a single winner who choose the annuity payment option, distributed over a span of 30 years. However, for those who choose the cash option for Monday’s drawing, it is estimated to be around $478.2 million.

Monday’s drawing will be Powerball‘s second-largest jackpot of the year and the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game. The previous record for the Powerball jackpot, amounting to $1.08 billion, was won July 19 by an individual in California.

Powerball enthusiasts follow the drawings occurring every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The players can purchase lottery tickets for $2 per play. These tickets are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (RELATED: Powerball Jackpot Rises To $785 Million After No Winner On Latest Draw)

The largest prize ever won in Powerball history was $2.04 billion, with a ticket from southern California securing the jackpot. In February 2023, the Powerball website officially announced the winner’s identity as Edwin Castro. Although he never made a public appearance he shared a statement regarding his winnings.

“As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system. The mission of the California Lottery, which is to provide supplemental funding for California public education — both public schools and colleges — makes this a huge win for the state,” Castro said.