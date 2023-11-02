Over 2,500 Orthodox Jewish Rabbis Sign Letter Condemning Liberal Jews’ Call For Gaza Ceasefire

The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) sent a letter Thursday addressed to the Union for Reform Judaism denouncing their call for a “humanitarian pause” between Hamas and Israel, The Daily Signal reported.

CJV is an organization that represents over 2,500 American Orthodox Jewish rabbis, The Daily Signal reported. (RELATED: ‘We Had A Cease-Fire’: Former Israeli Ambassador Blasts Biden Admin Push For Pauses In Gaza)

🚨EXCLUSIVE: 2,500 Orthodox Jewish rabbis✡️ condemn Reform Judaism statement calling for a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza. Such a cease-fire would not be humanitarian- “it would permit Hamas🇵🇸 to regroup, rearm, feed their families and their allies.”https://t.co/4cr8IbYiN6 — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 2, 2023

The letter dismissed the Reform organization’s call for “humanitarian pause” arguing that such a measure would further imperil Israeli soldiers and civilians as it would allow Hamas fighters to “regroup” and “rearm” following “the worst pogrom against Jews since the Nazi Holocaust,” the outlet reported.

“Israel has imposed an entirely legitimate siege in order to effect the release of those hostages, and has begun to eradicate Hamas so that this genocidal terror organization no longer threatens Jewish lives. These two things are not merely acceptable, but moral imperatives,” CJV wrote in their letter.

CJV argued in their letter that such statements by the Union for Reform Judaism serve to “embolden our enemies” as well as increase the risk for “both further emotional torment to innocent families and further casualties among those forced to fight for our lives.”

President Joe Biden called for a “pause” in the fighting between Hamas and Israel in Gaza after being confronted by a heckler demanding an immediate ceasefire during a fundraising event Wednesday in Minnesota. The heckler reportedly came from the Reconstructionist branch of Judaism. Both the Reconstructionists and Reform Jews are liberal wings of the Jewish religion.

The current fighting in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion of southern Israel that left at least 1,400 Israelis and 31 Americans dead.