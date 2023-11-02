ROOKE: The Only Thing The GOP Loves More Than Donor Money Is Losing To The Dems

Republican officials lack awareness.

They don’t seem to grasp that their constituents can see that their biggest donors come from industries like the military-industrial complex and Big Pharma. GOP officials seem blind to the fact that voters are fed up watching them wax poetic about issues they don’t care about while ignoring the ones that matter.

Biden could have his military nominees confirmed in a split-second if he stopped using taxpayer money meant for the military to abort babies. So, of course, Republican senators are now publicly attacking Tommy Tuberville.https://t.co/K7xYT5QsWY — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) November 2, 2023

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville stalled the Democrats’ agenda more than almost any other GOP politician by blocking far-left military personnel from a Senate confirmation until the Biden administration agreed to quit funding abortions with taxpayer monies.

As Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese pointed out, “So, of course, Republican senators are now publicly attacking Tommy Tuberville.”

The only way their behavior makes sense is if this is some humiliation ritual performed publicly at the demands of their handlers, like some weird D.C. kink. In any other context, it would be unbelievable to see elected officials attacking the only man doing the exact job voters are expecting all of them to be doing.

Next, @SenToddYoung says he’s got “a lot of respect” for Tuberville and says he’s “pro-life” but says he disagrees with the “tactics” of Tuberville holding up blanket Senate confirmation promotions for DOD’s abortion policy. Says it “doesn’t make sense.” — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) November 1, 2023

It’s not novel information that American politicians are bought and paid for by big money groups. Both Democrats and Republicans are guilty of eating the fruit of the dark money tree. Still, Republicans paint themselves as the voice of the American majority, making it even more distressing to watch them capitulate to the Democrats on every major issue, even when winning is within our midst.

He wasn’t asking for anything out of the bounds of the law. Americans should not be forced to pay for the murder of innocent children. Tubberville asked that Democrats remove the funding allotted for abortion, and he would send those picks through. The Republicans were looking at the easiest win for their base in years but dropped the ball on the 1-yard line. All they had to do was wait out the White House.

Romney asks Tuberville if he would consider am alternative, and Tuberville responds back the Biden Pentagon has been unwilling to negotiate with him. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) November 1, 2023

NEWSFLASH: Voters support what he’s doing.

Not only do Republican voters not want to fund abortion, but they also want nothing to do with Senate Republicans confirming any of Biden’s progressive military picks. By preventing the Democrats from sending these appointments through, he has blocked supporters of race exceptionalism and far-left gender ideology. The Democrats would seek to turn our military into another government organization devoid of any use to Americans. (ROOKE: The Culprit For Civilizational Decline Isn’t Even In This Viral Video Of The Stolen Halloween Candy)

Instead of praising him for all the heat he’s taken from abortion-crazed liberals and warhawks crying about military readiness, Republicans spent all of yesterday denouncing him on the Senate floor. It’s not confusing to those paying attention as to why these people went after one of their own to help Democrats staff a woke military. Republicans have watched this play run too many times to count.

Sullivan is literally yelling over this. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) November 1, 2023

It’s been really rich listening to GOP politicians complain about the amount of phone calls and emails constituents sent them during the turmoil over the GOP Speaker race. They want us to believe that a couple thousand phone calls in any way equates to the abuse their voters have experienced at the hands of their malfeasance.

The message to constituents was loud and clear: the base is not allowed a voice in Washington, D.C.

Still, there is something incredible about the American people that is often underestimated by their foes. We do not care how long it takes to beat our enemies. Elected officials would do well to remember their history, showcasing Americans’ determination in times of conflict. Republican voters have a way of teaching lifelong politicians lessons on civility, like when Wyoming hung 40 points on Liz Cheney when she no longer represented her constituency with honor.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller and host of “Trad-ish with Mary Rooke.”

