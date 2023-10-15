ROOKE: Congressman Mills Reminded Us What American Heroes Actually Look Like

For the second time in two years, Americans woke up in a warzone with no one to turn to because being a U.S. citizen means nothing in Biden’s America. Thank God for men like Republican Florida Rep. Cory Mills.

Hamas brutally attacked innocent civilians in Israel at daybreak Oct. 7, kicking off what has already become another bloody war in the Middle East. Americans finding themselves trapped in the conflict turned to the U.S. government for help, but President Joe Biden told them they would have to book commercial flights if they wanted to be out of harm’s way.

The Biden Administration is making Americans trapped in Israel pay for their own way home, but is canceling student debt for college students – including some who openly support Hamas. You cannot make this up.@POTUS must bring every American home NOW. pic.twitter.com/gXCpx1e53r — Rep. Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) October 12, 2023

“For American citizens who are currently in Israel, the State Department is providing consular assistance as well as updated security alerts. For those who desire to leave, commercial flights and ground options are still available,” Biden advised, adding that Americans should “take sensible precautions in the days ahead.” (ROOKE: Now’s The Time To Ruthlessly Purge The Universities)

The only issue (of course, it’s a pretty big one) is that major American airliners — American, Delta and United Airlines — had already begun canceling their flights hours before Biden’s callous offering. There once was a time when Americans would praise our brave pilots for rescuing their fellow citizens from harm’s way. Unfortunately, that’s not the case in 2023: the Biden administration sat back once again as Americans were left with no way out.

Enter Rep. Cory Mills, who went into Israel and rescued 96 Americans, accompanying the special teams for 77 of the 96 and securing a free charter flight for 218 more.

🚨UPDATE: Our office and team haS now gotten out 96 Americans from Israel. 77 of which I was on myself. We’ve also secured a charter aircraft that can hold 218 passengers. It Will not cost anything the Americans needing ti get out of Israel. I’m also proud to report that… pic.twitter.com/lAfoq3l02D — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) October 14, 2023

While on the ground in Israel, Mills knew he “needed to step up and do something,” he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. Mills also shared he was getting “a ton of requests from Americans who were stranded … and were getting nowhere” when reaching out to the Biden administration for help. “We talk about the difference between statesmen and politicians. One acts and one talks,” Mills said.

He’s correct. When the desperate calls from Americans flooded in, Biden told them the best he could do was provide updated security alerts. There are few things more disgusting than knowing that while the White House was telling Americans to book non-existent commercial flights out of a warzone, the Bidens were throwing a BBQ in the Rose Garden with music being heard from beyond the tall, secure gates.

Whether this was a direct act of negligence coated in malice or the Biden administration is truly this incompetent, Rep. Mills showed what true leadership looks like. Without hesitation, he ran towards those in need as the enemy pressed their attack, whereas Biden hid in his garden. The actions of Mills and his team are nothing short of heroic. He embodied President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 letter, calling us to “honor” our veterans and citizens because they are equally important to the American cause.

“Honor to the Soldier, and Sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause. Honor also to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field, and serves, as he best can, the same cause — honor to him, only less than to him, who braves, for the common good, the storms of heaven and the storms of battle,” Lincoln wrote. (ROOKE: Trad-ish With Mary Rooke Ep. 2: Parental Rights, Loving Husbands And BLM)

Integrity and bravery became synonymous with American men because for several centuries it was true. Along the way, our nation slowly abandoned the higher call to be the shining beacon on the hill. Instead, we allowed our heritage and legacy to be eroded, compromised, stripped and tarnished. Our citizens often lack a commonality because we no longer teach about our nation’s majesty nor encourage reverence of America’s founding principles.

Our country is dying. You can feel it in the decaying infrastructure and depressed people. She yearns for an American hero in the truest sense; Mills brings hope that our moment in the sun is not over. We are a country that is more than a mere economic zone. We have the right to protect, care and love this nation and her citizens.