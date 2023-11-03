‘F*cking Genius’: We Somehow Missed These Hysterical Joe Biden Halloween Costumes

A couple of kids dressed up as President Joe Biden and mocked his cognitive decline, and it is the best thing to come out of Halloween 2023.

Halloween might be over, but these laughs just keep on coming. You won’t want to miss these hysterical, and dare we say — accurate, portrayals of Biden. These trick-or-treaters absolutely nailed it. They donned Biden masks and oversized suits, stumbled up and down the street, looked utterly confused and fell all over the place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freezer Tarps ™️ (@freezertarps)

In one video, a young child visibly struggled to get up the front steps of a house. Trick-or-treating looked painful for the young lad, doing his best to walk up those steps but just couldn’t manage on his own. Little Biden relied heavily on his entourage of buddies who hovered around him and directed him while also providing physical assistance.

There couldn’t be a better portrayal of Sleepy Joe than this team of kiddos.

“These kids are fucking genius,” the Instagram user who posted the video said. He then rhymed off a number of issues he thinks Biden has, including dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

“I’m not even being political, folks. This is just fuckin’ comedy,” he said.

This years most popular Halloween costume: Joe Biden! 👻 pic.twitter.com/vTx4Bb6DuD — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 1, 2023

This hilarious video wasn’t the only one circulating online.

A couple of other kids had the same idea and also went on a stumbling adventure while dressed up as Biden. (RELATED: Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costume Was Not What Fans Expected)

These kids win the day! Creepy Joe 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/HdY6eM6gJr — Lexit (@LexitMovement1) November 1, 2023

One mocked the President by failing to find his footing, then face-planted on the grass in front of a large crowd.

The mini-Bidens absolutely destroyed it with their interpretations of the disoriented president — but before we give them too much credit — it’s pretty easy to do, considering how often Biden showcases his “special” talents.