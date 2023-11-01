Someone Needs To Tell Britney Spears Her Dog Isn’t A Halloween Costume

Britney Spears seems to have confused her dog for a costume in a strange video posted to Instagram on Halloween.

The iconic pop star wore very little in the video, donning only a sheer dress that was slit on the side, and held together by a few strings adorned with rhinestones. It initially appeared that she had a furry scarf on her neck, but before long it became obvious that she had a dog on her chest, tucked into her bralette.

Spears kept moving about in the video and constantly rubbed her bare skin, as she caressed her leg and hip. All the while, her dog squirmed inside her bralette, and licked her all over.

The dog began by licking Spears’ chest and neck area, as she moved around, all the while staring right into the camera. Then the fluffy white dog managed to push itself into a more upright position, seemingly more comfortable than the horizontal hold it was in at the start of the video clip.

Spears’ put proceeded to lick her neck, and her ear, and wiggled and writhed within its holding spot in her bra.

At one point the squirming and incessant licking became too much, and the video showed Spears gently holding the dog up, a few inches off her chest, while she moved around. (RELATED: Scantily Clad Britney Spears Does Bizarre Knife Dance As Dogs Look On In Horror)

Of course, she tucked the pup right back in once more, and continued to film the strange dance.

The video was set to J Balvin, Willy William’s hit “Mi Gente” and Spears maintained her stare into the camera the entire time, as if the dog was nothing more than a fashion accessory.

Spears drew attention to her dogs in September after they scurried for safety during her knife-dancing video.