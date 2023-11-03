Manager Gives Health Update Weeks After Iconic Actress Was Rushed To Hospital

Sophia Loren’s manager updated fans on the status of her recovery, nearly six weeks after the legendary star fractured multiple bones in a fall.

Loren’s longtime manager, Carlo Gusti, said “everything is going very well” for the 89-year-old Oscar winner, and reported that she remains dedicated to healing and recovering after falling in her Geneva, Switzerland, home. This is the first update that has been publicly shared since the incident, according to People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Loren (@simplysophialoren)

Initial reports indicated Loren suffered multiple fractures, including her femur and her hip, when she fell in the bathroom of her own home.

“A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation,” her team wrote to Instagram immediately after her fall.

The star and fashion icon was rushed into immediate surgery after the incident, at which time it was reported that she would require “at least a few months of rehabilitation,” according to People.

Fans were left wondering what her prognosis was like, and they finally have the answers to their questions.

“Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon,” her team reported, according to People. “The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery.” (RELATED: Longtime Actress Sophia Loren Explains Why She Came Out Of Retirement For Upcoming Film)

The icon’s two sons, Carlo Ponti Jr. and Edoardo Ponti, remained by her side in Switzerland as she recovered from her injuries.

Loren turned 89 on Sept. 20, and seemed to be in good health and spirits in the weeks leading up to her medical setback.