Sophia Loren Rushed Into Surgery After Accident In Her Home

Famous actress Sophia Loren was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery Sunday following a fall in her home in Switzerland.

Loren fell down in the bathroom of her home, and her team posted the details of the incident to Instagram.

“A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms. Loren to fracture her hip,” they wrote to social media. “Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation,’

Loren’s team went on to say, “Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon.”

They concluded by writing, “The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery.”

A representative with direct knowledge of the situation came forward with more information and said Loren’s fall was serious enough to cause multiple fractures, including to her hip and femur, according to Page Six.

They noted the surgery is still fresh and more time is needed to see how her healing will progress, per Page Six. (RELATED: Elton John Rushed To Hospital)

Loren was scheduled to attend the opening of another one of her restaurants in Bari, Italy on Tuesday, but all of her scheduled appearances were immediately canceled as soon as news of her fall and subsequent surgery was discovered, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Loren’s sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, are by her side at the hospital at this time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Loren’s last public appearance was September 2 at the Armani fashion show in Venice. Loren is 89 years old.

