Rob Schneider Announces Major Life Update

Conservative comedian Rob Schneider announced Tuesday that he has converted to Catholicism.

Schneider posted a photo of himself and expressed his gratitude to everyone who extended their well wishes to him on his 60th birthday. The comedian also didn’t shy away from sharing his newfound faith, asking for forgiveness for his previous actions. (RELATED: Rob Schneider Says He’s Working On A New Sketch Comedy Show With ‘No Political Agenda’)

“I am a new convert to Catholicism, I offer my apology for my lack of Christ’s forgiveness to my fellow man. I was so angry at the people who shut down schools and indeed the world and who coerced others to do things against their will which hurt many people deeply. I offer my unconditional forgiveness and amnesty,” Schneider wrote.

The comedian further shared the words of wisdom passed on to him over 30 years ago. “At 40, you feel like you can conquer the world and there’s a sense that nothing can stop you. But at 60 you realize the very real fragility of life and temporariness of it all,” he wrote.

I want thank ALL of the lovely people for their kind birthday wishes for me today on my 60th birthday.

I am the luckiest man in the world.

I have a wonderful partner in life, my beautiful wife Patricia and three lovely daughters; Elle, Miranda and Madeline.

Schneider recently made headlines after he railed against the Republican establishment. During his appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” he expressed his desire for a diversified political landscape. Schneider also weighed in on the potential influence of third-party candidates, such as Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. In a candid exchange with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Schneider voiced his concern, stating, “There’s just one party.”