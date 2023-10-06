‘Democrats Who Don’t Give Their Kids Puberty Blockers’: Rob Schneider Rails Against Republican Establishment

Comedian Rob Schneider railed against Republicans Thursday in an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Schneider said he “want[s] there to be at least two parties” when Ingraham mentioned that third party candidates like Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could shake up the 2024 Presidential Election.

“There’s just one party,” Schneider told the Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “It seems like the Republicans now are just like Democrats who don’t give their kids puberty blockers.”

Schneider also spoke to the issue of House speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s Tuesday ousting. Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry ordered Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic predecessor of McCarthy, to vacate her special hidden office in the Capital. (RELATED: McCarthy Addresses Media After Being Ousted As Speaker, Says He Will Not Run Again)

“I thought the Republicans treated Nancy Pelosi very kindly because to make her feel at home, very California-like, as they were escorting her out, they were lining the hallways with homeless people defecating,” Schneider joked. “Her new office, I don’t know if you’ve heard, Laura, have you seen her new office? She’s ecstatic… Nancy Pelosi’s new office is right next to the Botox bar.”

Eight Republican congressmen were joined by every House Democrat in a 216-210 vote on the motion to vacate, which was spearheaded by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced Wednesday their candidacy for the speakership. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Jordan for House speaker on Thursday.