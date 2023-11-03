‘I’m Done’: Selena Gomez Responds To Backlash Over Her Stance On The Israel-Hamas War

Selena Gomez has responded to backlash over her stance on the Israel-Hamas war by threatening to delete her Instagram account.

The famous singer and most-followed person in Instagram has had a tumultuous relationship with social media in recent years. She has been known to divulge details about her personal life online, but has also been on and off the platform during contentious moments. Fans recently blasted the star for her post about the Israel-Hamas war, and she revealed her plans to quit Instagram on her IG story Thursday.

Instead of addressing the backlash, Gomez has apparently decided to cut down on her social media interactions.

“I’m taking a break and deleting my Instagram,” she wrote to her story. “I’m done.”

The star then jotted down a sentence that her 430 million followers could interpret in a variety of ways.

“I do not support any of what’s going on,” Gomez wrote.

Fans took aim at Gomez days earlier for refusing to condemn the actions of the terrorist group Hamas. In her post, Gomez said she has no power or authority to make a change, which is a point her fans took issue with.

“That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t,” she wrote. (RELATED: ‘Rather Sit Still Than Be Dragged’: Selena Gomez Claps Back At Trolls After VMAs Reaction Goes Viral)

Fans dragged Gomez for allegedly acting like a victim and not doing all they believed she could to help, arguing she has the power to influence change with such a massive following.

Gomez has not yet deleted her Instagram account at the time of writing.