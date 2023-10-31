Fans Slam Selena Gomez’s Post About The Israel-Hamas War

Fans attacked Selena Gomez for her Tuesday post about the Israel-Hamas war, arguing the most-followed person on Instagram wasted the influence she holds.

Fans apparently expected more from Gomez, and many on social media said the star failed to deliver with a post that came too late, and said too little. Gomez is facing extreme backlash after breaking her silence on the terrorist group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The star spoke briefly about how she feels about the war, and addressed the hateful comments she predicted would come her way.

Selena Gomez in a statement: “We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick.” pic.twitter.com/L0dIxaGM7z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” Gomez began.

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific,” she said. She went on to share her wishes, then addressed the trolls she knew would surface.

“We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t. Love, Selena.”

430 millions of followers. Yes a post can do a lot selena gomez, you taking a break on social media cause this “affect you” but you’re in a millions dollar house while people are getting killed. you can’t even defend palestine you take a “neutral” stance to save face. https://t.co/NwbW2Yjfxu — DUL🎀 (@dolchiie) October 31, 2023

Fans immediately lashed out at the star, saying she could have and should have put her influence as the most-followed celebrity on the platform to better use.

Selena gomez when the topic is not about her mental health https://t.co/XsynR2g0wT — 🇵🇸🇦🇲 (@fitnfuII) October 31, 2023

“Only Selena Gomez would find a way to make a genocide about herself,” one person wrote.

Users also targeted the star for speaking out about donating to Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s attacks on the country, but allegedly failing to show Israelis the same compassion.

my friends and i with our few thousands followers have been posting and arguing with zionists for years but miss selena gomez’s post to her 500 millions followers isn’t gonna change anything? https://t.co/TH4AjKCgUh — hania ⵣ (@regrttes) October 31, 2023

“430 millions of followers. Yes a post can do a lot selena gomez, you taking a break on social media cause this ‘affect you’ but you’re in a millions dollar house while people are getting killed. you can’t even defend palestine you take a ‘neutral’ stance to save face,” one internet user said. (RELATED: Celebrities Appeal To Biden To Push For Hamas’ Release Of Hostages)

Another wrote, “my friends and i with our few thousands followers have been posting and arguing with zionists for years but miss selena gomez’s post to her 500 millions followers isn’t gonna change anything?”