‘Cruel And Hateful’: Rashida Tlaib Criticized By Close Ally For Using Hamas Phrase In Video

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib was slammed by an ally Saturday over her defense of a phrase that endorses the eradication of Israel.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nestle, a close ally of Tlaib, took aim at the congresswoman over her support for the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down On Debunked Hospital Bombing Claim, Says She Can’t ‘Uncritically Accept’ Israel’s ‘Denials’)

Nestle says that she has stood beside the congresswoman even when she has made heinous comments in the past, believing her to be a person of upstanding moral character.

“@RashidaTlaib, I have supported and defended you countless times, even when you have said the indefensible, because I believed you to be a good person whose heart was in the right place,” Nestle said.

.@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/rV97zrMkad — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

Nestle added that Tlaib’s statements were painful, and urged her to walk back the comments.

“But this is so hurtful to so many. Please retract this cruel and hateful remark,” Nestle said.

Tlaib posted an endorsement of the polarizing phrase “from the river to the sea,” Friday, claiming that it is inspirational.

“From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate. My work and advocacy is always centered in justice and dignity for all people no matter faith or ethnicity,” Tlaib posted.

Tlaib has long been accused of antisemitism. The congresswoman has repeatedly slammed Israel as an apartheid state. In the weeks following the October 7th attacks against Israel by Hamas, Tlaib has experienced growing scrutiny over her views on Israel. The congresswoman, and other Israel-skeptical Democratic reps, have drawn primary opponents over their views on the Jewish state.