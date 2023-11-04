Daughter Of Kamala’s Jewish Husband Raises Almost $8 Million For Gaza

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter raised almost $8 million for Gaza on her Instagram account.

Ella Emhoff made a post promoting a fundraiser “supporting urgent relief for Gaza’s children,” according to the New York Post. The 24-year-old influencer made no mention of murdered Israelis since Hamas’ terror attacks Oct. 7 despite having a Jewish father, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

“It’s of tremendous concern and I find it abhorrent,” Republican New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew said. “To be honest with you, I am kind of stunned by it. It’s disturbing to the maximum degree.”

The fundraiser operated by the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, accumulated $7.8 million in donations so far, the outlet reported. The nonprofit based in Kent, Ohio has made more than $21 million in 2021, according to ProPublica.

“Ella is not Jewish,” a representative for the second stepdaughter told The Forward in 2021. “It’s not something she grew up with, Ella truly has no qualms with the faith, but she does not want to speak on behalf of Judaism, as she does not celebrate herself.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Steps Out In Bra And Black Jeans)

Ella Emhoff appeared at New York Fashion Week as a model. The second stepdaughter exposed her left breast to photographers in 2022 while modeling a shear, lime-green “top” equivalent to a wrapped scarf around her neck and chest.

The White House announced a series of measures Monday intended to fight antisemitism on college campuses after pro-Hamas protests occurred across the United States. Among those contributing is Harris’ husband, who met with Jewish organizations and held roundtable discussions on antisemitism in Dec. 2022.