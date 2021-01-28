Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Reportedly Lands Contract With International Modeling Agency

Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, landed a contract with an international modeling agency after appearing at the presidential inauguration less than two weeks ago, according to the New York Times.

Emhoff, 21, is a senior at Parsons School of Design in Manhatten, New York, studying fine arts. The private college has a tuition upwards of $40,000 a year, where she “focuses on textile.”

Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, told The New York Times that Emhoff exudes “cheekiness and a joy” in her modeling. During President Joe Biden’s inauguration, she became famous for wearing a designer Miu Miu coat with a burgundy dress underneath made by New York designer Batsheva.

“I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline,” Emhoff told The Times. “As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body.”

Bart told The Times that he first thought about hiring Emhoff after meeting her at a fundraiser for Harris’s presidential campaign during the Democratic primary. “I noticed her as soon as she walked in the door,” he declared.

Emhoff says she was taken by surprise after her look went viral via Twitter on Jan. 20th, telling the NYT, “I knew the coat would be a hit because I loved it so much, and I think that’s all that really mattered to me.“

She added, “But I don’t think anyone expected the kerfuffle it caused on the internet.” (RELATED: Biden Inauguration Poet To Perform In Super Bowl Pre-Game Ceremonies)

The modeling agency also signed a contract with Amanda Gorman after reciting a poem at Biden’s inauguration. IMG “will focus on building her profile through brand endorsements and editorial opportunities,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

IMG Models did not disclose the exact salary for either Emhoff or Gorman.