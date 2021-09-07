Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Steps Out In Bra And Black Jeans In NYC

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in little more than a bra and jeans while in New York City.

The 22-year-old model wowed in a white bra, pair of black jeans and an unbuttoned white shirt outside Christian Siriano Fashion Show in New York.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Tuesday. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Debuts On Runway After Top Modeling Agency Spotted Her At Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the jaw dropping look with loose hair, a yellow purse and white high-heeled half boots.

To say the look was a show-stopper would be a serious understatement.

Emhoff made her runway debut in February during New York Fashion Week for Proenza Schouler’s fall/winter 2021 collection following her signing with IMG Models. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

Not long after her debut, Ella landed her very first magazine cover for DUST’s Spring 2021 Issue, Page Six reported. She has since graced the pages of Vanity Fair in the September issue.