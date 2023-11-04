Leading Actress Automatically Rejects Scripts That Call For A ’Strong Female Lead’

Leading actress Emily Blunt revealed that she automatically rejects scripts that call for a “strong female lead.”

“That makes me roll my eyes – I’m already out. I’m bored,” Blunt said. “The roles are written as incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things.”

Blunt, who has acted in several Hollywood hits like “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Oppenheimer,” and “A Quiet Place,” revealed that she strictly selected the parts she played based on specific criteria, according to DailyMail.

“It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words: ‘strong female lead’. That makes me roll my eyes – I’m already out. I’m bored.” – Emily Blunt pic.twitter.com/bI8FQLcB0u — Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) November 15, 2022



Blunt said she enjoys playing characters who have a “secret,” such as Lady Cornelia Locke in “The English,'” the outlet reported. The actress played a sassy assistant in “The Devil Wears Prada,” an FBI agent in “Sicario” and a survival trainer in “Edge of Tomorrow.” Her most recent role as Kitty Oppenheimer in “Oppenheimer,” a biopic telling the story of the man who built the world’s first atomic bomb, was well-received.

“I think there is still a pressure to be likeable, and sort of warm and understood, and men are not held to that same standard,” Blunt told The Guardian when asked about female actors. “No one cared if Leonardo DiCaprio was likeable in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.'” (RELATED: Emily Blunt Reveals The ‘Real Problem’ She Had While Working With Cillian Murphy)

Blunt voiced her disdain for Hollywood in a podcast interview published in mid-July. She spoke of the two daughters she shares with her husband, “The Office” star John Krasinski, noting that “there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little.” Blunt did not work this year and instead spent time with her family.

“My toes curl when people tell me, ‘My daughter wants to be an actress.’ I want to say, ‘don’t do it,'” Blunt told Harper’s Bazaar in early June.