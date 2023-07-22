Emily Blunt Reveals The ‘Real Problem’ She Had While Working With Cillian Murphy

Emily Blunt spoke out about the “real problem” she had with Cillian Murphy when filming the box office hit, “Oppenheimer,” and it’s not at all what you might think it is.

The famous actress opened up during a recent interview with People, revealing the Irish actor’s stunning eyes were very distracting for her and she found it challenging to focus on her job. His deep blue eyes were apparently magnetic to Blunt, and co-star Matt Damon agreed that there’s something powerful about them. “It’s a real problem when you’re doing scene work with Cillian,” Damon said to People.

Damon admitted to also being drawn in by Murphy’s appearance. “Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes,” Damon said.

40-year-old Blunt commented on the situation and drew a comparison to describe the powerful nature of Cillian’s eyes.

“It’s like that ‘Ocean Eyes’ song by Billie Eilish. We just hum it all day,” Blunt said.

47-year-old Murphy lent his voice to the conversation about his good looks in a coy, boyish way.

“They’re not even that blue!” Murphy quipped, according to People.

Murphy gives what has been described as the performance of his life in his role as Oppenheimer. Blunt plays Oppenheimer’s troubled wife, Kitty, in the newly released film. (RELATED: Cillian Murphy Reveals The One Lead Role He Was Secretly Desperate To Play)

The A-list cast comprises famous director Christopher Nolan’s latest work and is already generating Oscar-buzz around the globe.

The highly-anticipated “Oppenheimer” is now playing in theaters.