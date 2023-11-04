Producer Addresses Jennifer Lawrence’s Appearance Amid ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Release

Although Jennifer Lawrence is willing to reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” film franchise amid the release of a prequel, producers have different plans.

Producer Nina Jacobson said Katniss’ reappearance in future films is up to Suzanne Collins, the author of the book series adapted for the screen, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“If Suzanne has something to say, then she’ll write about it,” Jacobson told the outlet.

“Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete,” Jacobson said. “But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled. But really any chance to be back in this world, and lead with Francis and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.”

Francis Lawrence, the director of the films, agreed with Jacobson that Collins shall take the helm regarding Katniss’ reprisal. (RELATED: ‘Undoubtedly The Scariest Week Of My Life’: Rachel Zegler Discusses Her Breast Cancer Scare)

“What I’ve always loved is that Suzanne usually writes these things because she has a thematic idea she wants to explore,” Lawrence said. “So I think that if for whatever reason she had some thematic idea that made sense to tell another Katniss story, I’d be in, and then I’m sure Jen would be in. But it really all comes from theme and idea,” and Suzanne.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailerpic.twitter.com/iT9jZhZjBZ — 🕸️ (@bratzdolljeon) November 1, 2023

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” based on Collins’ 2020 book of the same name, is set to release in movie theaters on Nov. 16. The film stars Tom Blyth as a young President Snow and Rachel Zegler, also cast as Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake, as Lucy Gray Bard.