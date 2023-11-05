Israeli PM Suspends Cabinet Minister Over Suggesting The Use Of A Nuclear Weapon In Gaza

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended a junior cabinet minister for comments condoning the use of nuclear weapons in Gaza, Reuters reported.

Israel’s Heritage Minister, Amihai Eliyahu, has apparently been suspended from cabinet meetings after suggesting the use of nuclear weapons in Gaza was “one way” to defeat Hamas, Reuters reported.

🚨#BREAKING: Israeli PM Netanyahu suspends minister Amichai Eliyahu for suggesting Israel should drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 5, 2023

Netanyahu denounced the remarks, tweeting “Minister Amihai Eliyahu’s statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Minister Amihai Eliyahu’s statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 5, 2023

Eliyahu dismissed the remarks as “obviously metaphorical,” according to Reuters, but also noted “A strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is definitely required, which will clarify to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worthwhile.”

A senior U.S. State Department official also condemned the remarks, telling Reuters “Obviously that was an objectionable statement and the prime minister made very clear that he wasn’t speaking on behalf of the government.” (RELATED: Senators To Introduce Resolution Threatening To Strike Iran If It Expands Conflict In Middle East)

Israel’s opposition leader, Yair Lapid, strongly denounced Eliyahu’s statement as “a shocking and crazy statement from an irresponsible minister,” and claimed Eliyahu “harmed the families of the abductees, harmed Israeli society and harmed our international standing,” in a post on Twitter.

Despite reports that Eliyahu has been suspended until further notice, Raviv Drucker, a reporter for Israel’s Channel 13, reported the minister was still participating in policy votes Sunday.

Israel has been notoriously ambiguous about their alleged possession of nuclear weapons. Despite a refusal to publicly admit it, Israel has maintained nuclear capabilities since the 1960s, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative.