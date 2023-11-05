‘I Was Tied Down’: Maurice Benard Suffers From Bipolar Disorder, Contemplated Suicide During Pandemic

Maurice Benard, known for his role as Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital,” is bravely sharing his journey of living with bipolar disorder.

In his interview with People published Nov. 4, the actor revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, then known as manic depression, in 1985 at the age of 22. His diagnosis followed an incident at home, which led to his parents calling the police. Benard then found himself in a mental institution, where he was eventually diagnosed with the condition.

“It was just really scary in there. I was tied down from my wrist, my waist and my ankles. And all I wanted to do was escape the whole time I was there. ‘Get me outta here! Get me outta here! Get me out!’ They didn’t know what I had for about a month, maybe two months,” Benard recounted.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Benard once again found himself battling a dark period in his life. The closure of “General Hospital” and the cancellation of his memoir promotion tour left him in a state of despair. He admitted that he contemplated suicide daily since it seemed like “the end of the world.”

He vividly remembered feeling an overwhelming sense of dread and panic. Maurice Benard confided in his wife, Paula Smith, about his struggles, and her reassurance became a source of solace. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Planning Her Suicide)

To further cope with his struggles, he started his own mental health podcast called “State of Mind.” Although he found solace at the time, the strange feeling persisted. He spoke with Dr. Oz via Zoom to discuss his emotions. “What I really wanted to say was, ‘I’m gonna die. Can somebody please save me?’ … It wouldn’t go away. And it was bad,” he added.

He then realized his purpose in life. “If I did [kill myself], then it would give everybody who watches State of Mind the green light to do it too… I always believed that God wanted me to suffer so I can prevent other people from suffering,” Benard added.