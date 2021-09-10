Steve Buscemi Says He Struggled With Mental Health Issues After Volunteering In The Aftermath Of 9/11

Steve Buscemi struggled with mental health issues after doing what he could to help in the aftermath of 9/11.

In the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack, Buscemi returned to his roots prior to being super famous as a firefighter to help at Ground Zero in New York. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he recently revealed that there were deep mental scars that he carries with him from the experience.

According to Fox News, the “Boardwalk Empire” star discussed the topic on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast and said the following:

I haven’t experienced any health issues, and I get myself checked out, but definitely…. Post traumatic stress? Absolutely. I was only there for like five days, but when I stopped going and tried to just live my life again, it was really, really hard. I was depressed, I was anxious, I couldn’t make a simple decision. All those things. It’s still with me. There are times when I talk about 9/11 and I’m right back there. I start to get choked up and I realize, ‘Ah, this is still a big part of me.’

In the same podcast, Buscemi revealed that he knew several firefighters that were missing when he arrived to help on the scene. You can watch the full podcast below.

I only just learned a few years ago that Buscemi played a role in the aftermath of 9/11 at Ground Zero. It’s not something he goes out of his way to promote.

A lot of celebrities love attention shining on them no matter the reason. They bask in getting headlines. Not Buscemi.

He used to be a firefighter and when the city of New York needed help, he quietly went to see his former teammates again.

Steve Buscemi opens up about 9/11 PTSD after volunteering in the aftermath: ‘I couldn’t make a simple decision https://t.co/QNRfAY6jWZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2021

That’s the kind of service that you can’t really even put a price on. It takes a special man to make that kind of sacrifice and Buscemi has carried the scars of PTSD with him for the past 20 years.

I can’t imagine what thoughts he must have from time to time when he’s alone.

At the end of the day, Buscemi’s decision to return to his roots as a firefighter was incredibly selfless, and he 100% deserves to be applauded.