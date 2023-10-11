Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Planning Her Suicide

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed the depths of her depression in her new book, “Worthy,” and described the plans she made for her own suicide, according to People.

The 52-year-old actress and wife of Will Smith, said she began experiencing thoughts of suicide when she turned 40, according to People.

“I was in so much pain. I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan,” she said.

“I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident, because I didn’t want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide,” Pinkett Smith said, according to Page Six.

The actress candidly discussed her struggles with alcohol and drug abuse within the pages of her book, and said that her life was far from the Hollywood dream that it may have appeared to be from the outside, looking in.

Speaking of her crippling mental health struggles, she said, “while I was really living the dream, I hit a huge wall — a massive amount of depression.”

“I think that I looked at having outside sources to supplement for the voids that I was feeling inside.” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Was Separated From Will Smith For Years Before The Oscars Slap)

Pinkett Smith said that during the depths of her depression she heard voices in her head that pushed her toward suicide. She said the voices told her she was not “worth anything,” and that triggered her to begin planning her own death.

Ultimately, the famous “Red Table Talk” co-host said her son Jaden, 25, spoke to her about the positive benefits of ayahuasca, and she turned to psychedelics which proved to be a healing process for her.

“Worthy” is slated for release Oct. 17.