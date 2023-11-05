C-Knight Battling For His Life After Suffering Stroke While Receiving Dialysis

C-Knight, an original member of the renowned rap group “The Dove Shack,” is currently fighting for his life, facing a series of critical health challenges, as reported by TMZ Sunday.

The rapper was admitted to the hospital on Oct. 18 due to high blood sugar levels, a complication of his diabetes. While undergoing dialysis, C-Knight suffered a stroke and went into cardiac arrest, necessitating resuscitation by the doctors. As a result of these severe medical events, he was placed on life support.

Dove Shack Rapper C-Knight On Life Support After Stroke, MRI Scan Coming | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/DNvihBxftd — TMZ (@TMZ) November 6, 2023

Since the stroke and cardiac arrest, the rapper has remained unresponsive, and the medical team has not detected any signs of progress. Currently, his family is awaiting the results of an MRI scan, which will provide insight into any brain activity, the outlet further reported. (RELATED: Rapper Oh Boy Prince Says He Needed 3 Face Surgeries After Freak Accident)

In the event that the scan indicates no brain activity, his family intends to maintain him on life support while they contemplate their options. Despite C-Knight’s condition, the family is hoping for his recovery.

C-Knight, along with fellow “Dove Shack” members 2Scoops and Bo-Roc, had a significant impact on the West Coast G-Funk movement in the 1990s, led by iconic artists like Snoop Dogg and Warren G. His fellow group members, friends, and the entire hip-hop community are rallying behind him, offering their thoughts and well-wishes as he battles these critical health challenges, per TMZ.