Rapper Oh Boy Prince Says He Needed 3 Face Surgeries After Freak Accident

Rapper Oh Boy Prince, best known for recording the 2008 song “Stanky Legg” as part of the group GS Boyz, said he needed three facial surgeries after an 18-wheeler’s brake pad struck him in the face in January.

The brake pad smashed through his windshield while he was driving on a Texas highway and struck him in the face, immediately knocking the rapper unconscious behind the wheel. Prince, whose real name is Matthew Griffith, said he had dropped his son off 30 minutes prior to the accident and was on his way to an interview with his girlfriend when tragedy struck, Prince told The Shade Room Teens. The brake pad ended up in his child’s car seat, and the rapper required multiple reconstructive facial surgeries, according to TSRT.

Griffith said he was driving in the far left lane of the freeway when the brake pad of an 18-wheeler flew off and hit his car, his windshield and then the car’s dashboard before striking him. His girlfriend, who raps under the name Unique Musick, took control of the steering wheel to avoid a collision until Griffith regained consciousness, at which point he immediately slammed the brakes, and managed to bring their vehicle to a stop, according to TSRT.

Musick then called 911 for assistance.

"I was at a loss for words… I guess I was numb," Griffith told TSRT.

An ambulance rushed Prince, who was bloodied and severely injured, to a nearby hospital, where he remained for five days. The young rapper underwent three surgeries to reconstruct his face and mouth.

“The impact fractured the bones in my face and right eye socket, so they had to put plates in my face, and screws and wires in my jaw,” Griffith told TSRT.