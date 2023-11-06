Matthew Perry Apparently Went To Writers To Cut ‘Cheating’ Storyline, ‘Friends’ Guest Star Says

Actress Lisa Cash spoke out about her experience on the set of “Friends,” and stunned fans by revealing she was scripted to have an affair with Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler Bing.

Cash recalled her time on set with Perry, as she paid tribute to the late actor’s legacy on the iconic show. She explained that fans were originally supposed to go through a very different journey with Perry’s character, and instead of ending up living happily ever after with Monica, played by Courteney Cox, the writers had him cheating with her character, according to TMZ.

Cash explained how the fate of the popular television couple nearly unfolded very differently.

“I came in as a guest star on Friends,” she said.

“I was super excited, basically the scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about Monica, you know, having lunch with Richard, and initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service, and I bring it up as a hotel worker, and we end up talking and laughing and connecting, and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character,” Cash told TMZ.

Fans familiar with the storyline had no idea this controversy existed behind the scenes. Cash then told the outlet just how close of a call it was, before the plug was pulled on the scene.

“We had rehearsed it and everything and the day before we were shooting it in front of a live audience, I was told Chandler went to the writers and said the audience will never forgive him for cheating on Monica, and he was probably right,” she said.

Cash admitted that in spite of the fact that it cost her a huge opportunity to co-star on the hit series, the move Perry made was indeed the right one for him, for the show and, most of all, for the fans.

“That would have changed, probably the course of the show, and of his character,” she said. (RELATED: Matthew Perry Revealed What He Was Most Looking Forward To In Life One Year Before His Death)

Cash wasn’t completely written out of the show. She co-starred as a flight attendant with Ross and Rachel in the 1999 episode from season 5, “The One in Vegas: Part 1″instead.

“I think it was smart,” she said, as she recalled how Perry narrowly evaded the scandal.

Perry played Chandler Bing for all 10 seasons of the show. The famous actor died in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home Oct. 28, at the age of 54.