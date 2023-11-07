Famous Hip Hop Artist Dead At Age 52: REPORT

C-Knight, famous hip hop artist and member of The Dove Shack, reportedly died Tuesday after his family made the difficult decision to take him off life support, according to TMZ.

The rapper, whose real name is Arnez Blount, was admitted to the hospital in the middle of October after his blood sugar reached a scary level due to his diabetes. The artist then suffered a stroke and went into cardiac arrest while receiving dialysis treatment at the hospital, according to TMZ.

Doctors worked tirelessly until he was resuscitated. C-Knight’s family gathered at the hospital and awaited the results of a crucial MRI that would notify them if there was any brain activity that remained present after his ordeal, TMZ reported. Doctors continued to report that he was not responding to treatment, according to TMZ.

C-Knight played an integral role in the formation and overall success of The Dove Shack. The group was well known in the West Coast G-Funk music scene that was prevalent in the 1990s.

His contributions to the world of music included performances alongside some of the music greats, including Warren G and Snoop Dogg. (RELATED: Famous 90s Rapper Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ At 57)

C-Knight’s long list of credits includes collaborations with Bo-Roc and 2Scoops with the release of the hits “Summertime in the LBC” and “This Is The Shack,” as well as the popular single, “Smoke Out.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly shared.