‘Lost Any Control’: Glenn Greenwald Tells Tucker Why Dems Are ‘Completely Petrified’ Of Trump Victory In 2024

Journalist Glenn Greenwald told Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that Democrats are “petrified” of a 2024 victory for former President Donald Trump, in part because Americans have lost “faith and trust” in institutions.

Greenwald joined Carlson on “Tucker on Twitter” to break down the turn corporate media has taken against President Joe Biden running for re-election next year. Greenwald stated that he believes the media is turning because of the support Trump has been receiving since announcing his run for 2024. (RELATED: ‘The Contrast Is Pretty Clear’: CNN Reporter Throws Cold Water On Comparisons Between Trump, Biden’s Age)

“I think what they’re trying to do is to put pressure on the Democrats and Biden to say, ‘look, you’re – this is serious now. Like it doesn’t seem like you have any chance of winning,’ in a last-ditch hope to try and convince Biden to step aside and the Democrats to force him to,” Greenwald stated.

“Of course, the media is, I mean, completely petrified at the idea that Trump would win, even though part of them knows it will help their careers like it did the first time around. But they really are scared of Trump,” Greenwald continued.

“They really view Trump as this ultimate menace.”

Since announcing his run for 2024, Trump has received significant support even amid four indictments totaling 91 criminal charges. Recent poll numbers in a hypothetical race between Biden and Trump have the former Republican president leading by two to eight points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight.

“And I think those horrified tones are about the fact — two things. One, there’s obviously a good chance Trump will win and they can’t understand that and I think that’s the other thing is that all they’ve been saying for six years is that Trump is a white nationalist, that Trump is a racist, that Trump hates all minorities. And here you have increasing numbers of non-white voters doing the exact opposite of what you would expect them to do if they trusted or believed what those people have been saying,” Greenwald continued.

Biden has lost significant support, particularly among minority voters, with many of the voters in a Monmouth University poll from September seeing Biden’s age as an issue. The poll found that 76% of the voters told Monmouth University that they view Biden as “too old,” while only 48% found Trump’s age an issue. (RELATED: Another Crucial Battleground State Poll Spells Bad News For Biden)

Biden’s support from Latino, black, and Asian voters dropped from 63% to 47% in July, according to the poll. The drop in support could be a concern to Biden as 70% of his support in the 2020 election was from non-white voters, according to The New York Times.

“Namely, they’re voting for Donald Trump, the racist white nationalist candidate who wants to put them all into camps. And so if you’re an employee of these media outlets, and you look at the polling numbers, you realize that these people have tuned you out. They don’t care what you say anymore. They don’t trust what you say anymore. They have completely lost any control or influence over how Americans reason because most Americans are smart enough to have come to the conclusion that those people that you just showed in the media outlets for which they work are absolute liars, are just propagandists and people who exist to deceive,” Greenwald stated.

“And that is the good news that these institutions where people have lost faith in, deserve to have lost their faith and trust. They deserve that contempt and hatred they provoked and it’s good that Americans are recognizing that and it’s good that those people there, even though they’ll never question whether they are to blame, are also starting to see that nothing they say really matters and makes a difference any longer.”

Trump has also recently gained significant support in five out of six key swing states. Democrats have begun to voice their growing concerns with the Biden campaign questioning the White House’s messaging to voters, especially when it comes to topics like the economy.