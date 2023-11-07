REPORT: Former Top Draft Pick QB Signs With Fledgling Contender — Can It Save Their Season?

The Los Angeles Rams are signing former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to serve as depth behind injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Wentz will be an insurance policy for the injured Stafford, whom head coach Sean McVay still expects to play against the Seattle Seahawks following the Rams’ week 10 bye, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Wentz last played in 2022 for the Washington Commanders who benched him for journeyman Taylor Heinicke and released him following a lackluster season.

Still, the experienced Wentz has an accomplished resume for a backup. Prior to his year in Washington he spent five years with the Eagles who drafted him with the second pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Wentz had a stellar 2017 season earning himself a Pro Bowl nod and appeared to be well on his way to winning the league’s MVP award before a knee injury ended his season. He would have to watch from the bench as his team, led by Nick Foles, won the Super Bowl that year. (RELATED: ‘Kiss My A**’: Star QB Reveals Hilarious Message He Sent To Teammate Who Asked Him For A Million Dollars)

Wentz never quite recaptured his MVP form and was eventually traded to the Indianapolis Colts where he spent another lackluster year before they traded him to Washington.

The Rams actually selected Jared Goff first overall in 2016, one pick before Wentz. Wentz’s addition to their roster will make him the fourth top 10 pick from that year to don a Rams jersey. Wentz joins Goff, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Leonard Floyd, as Schefter points out.