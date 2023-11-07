WWE’s NXT Moving To The CW On Long-Term Deal

WWE’s NXT has a new home!

The sports entertainment giant and The CW have agreed on a five-year contract for the weekly episode of NXT — WWE‘s developmental brand — to be broadcasted on the television network, according to a Tuesday announcement from both companies.

Terms are currently unknown, however, the New York Post is reporting that it’s a “massive increase” in regards to the rights fee that The CW is paying compared to what USA Network was dishing out.

NXT will officially make the move over to The CW in Oct. 2024 for 52 weeks per year.

“Between the new leadership and ownership, the economics of the deal and with their broadcast network now being in over 100 million homes, it becomes a no-brainer to move NXT, one of our signature weekly shows, to The CW,” said WWE president Nick Khan.

The CW will become the exclusive broadcast home to #WWE NXT in October 2024! pic.twitter.com/vJA6xpXEX7 — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) November 7, 2023

I’m not even gonna hate on this … get that money, boo boo.

When I first glanced at the news, I couldn’t help but to think about the embarrassment that both The CW and LIV Golf have been dealing with ever since their run started, but if you’re WWE, you gotta take this deal. Not only are you getting a whopping amount of money, but this is for your developmental brand. It’s not like SmackDown or Raw is moving to The CW. (RELATED: WWE Turns Down CM Punk For Now, Still Leaves Door Open For Potential Return: REPORT)

Carry on, WWE. Get that paper. At the end of the day, that’s the whole point of professional wrestling: GETTING PAID.