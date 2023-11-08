Alan Dershowitz Calls Obama A ‘Villain’ Over Israel-Hamas War Comments, Says He’d ‘Never’ Support Him Again

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz condemned former President Barack Obama’s recent comments on the Israel-Hamas war, renouncing his support for the former president Monday in a radio interview on “The Rich Zeoli Show.”

Dershowitz called Obama “a villain in this whole thing” following Talk Radio 1210 host Rich Zeoli’s criticism of the former president for helping Iran build their nuclear reactor.

Professor @AlanDersh on the Obama Administration assisting Iranian nuclear development and subsequently endangering Israel: “Barack Obama has been a villain in this whole thing” and, despite knowing the former president since he was a student in law school, “my relationship with… pic.twitter.com/vv2tmZdUl6 — Rich Zeoli 🇺🇸 (@Richzeoli) November 7, 2023



Obama issued a lengthy statement lambasting Israel’s response to Hamas’ terror attacks on Oct. 23. He said that “how Israel prosecutes this fight against Hamas matters,” emphasizing that “thousands of Palestinians have been killed.”

“He grossly compared these massacres, these rapes, these beheadings to Israel’s occupation of Gaza, which doesn’t exist,” Dershowitz said. “Israel ended its occupation of Gaza in 2005. They not only removed all settlers and all soldiers, but even dug up their dead bodies from graves, and took them out of the Gaza Strip.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz Slams Obama For ‘Bullsh*t’ Comments On Israel’s ‘Occupation’ Of Palestinians)

Dershowitz explained that Obama’s statement would “encourage” terrorist groups like Hamas to “brutalize innocent civilians not only in Israel but around the world.” A Hamas official threatened last week that more attacks similar to the “justified” Oct. 7 surprise massacre of civilians in Israel would continue as many times as possible, according to a video posted by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

“I used to vote for him. I would never, ever support him, vote for him, or actually talk to him again,” Dershowitz said. “My relationship with him is over.