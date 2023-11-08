‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Is A Masterpiece

Netflix released the four-part limited series adaptation of the international sensation “All the Light We Cannot See” in November, and it is a masterpiece.

At first, I was worried Steven Knight’s script was going to butcher the profoundly moving novel written by Anthony Doerr, who won a Pulitzer Prize for the work. But within the first episode, all my concerns faded into the ether as I walked into Saint-Malo, France, at the end of World War II.

The show’s lead actress, Aria Mia Loberti, had never acted before taking on the role of Marie-Laure LeBlanc. But she was clearly born for the role. Her ability to match humor with deep emotion will take you on a rollercoaster, up and down the horror of adolescence in the middle of war. Louis Hofmann was just as incredible as Werner Pfenning, though unfortunately the script didn’t include more of his upbringing in Germany.

As always, Hugh Laurie glowed as Uncle Etienne. Though Laurie has excelled in every single role he’s ever received, he too was born for this one. Laurie became Etienne, and he encapsulated the entire series.

The only downside was Mark Ruffalo’s painfully embarrassing attempt at a British accent. He honestly would have done better sticking with his gravely American drawl. He literally sounded like he’d never met a British person in real life and exclusively listened to 1920s radio shows to develop his sound. Tragic. (RELATED: Netflix Drops Trailer For Hotly Anticipated Dramatization Of Best-Selling Novel, ‘All The Light We Cannot See’)

It’s easy to forgive Ruffalo, thankfully. The overall production is so tremendous you might not even notice him. More than one of my friends has said they need to go back and watch all four episodes again. It’s just that good. And I think I’ll be joining them! I hope you will too.